At recovery summit, UK's Sunak to unveil major Ukraine support

"So, together with our allies we will maintain our support for Ukraine's defence and for the counter offensive, and we'll stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes as they continue to win this war," Sunak will tell the conference, according to excerpts of his speech released by his office.

"I'm proud that today we're announcing a multi-year commitment to support Ukraine's economy, and over the next three years, we will provide loan guarantees worth $3 billion."

Ajay Banga, president of the World Bank Group, said the guarantees would allow it to continue to help "people rebuild their lives after devastation".

The United States is also expected to set out "a new, robust" assistance package for Ukraine on Wednesday.

After more than a year of war in Ukraine, Sunak hopes the conference will encourage the private sector to use its resources to help speed Ukraine's reconstruction, but officials will also have to wrestle with the issue of offering some kind of insurance against war damage and destruction.

His office said he would also launch the London Conference Framework for War Risk Insurance at the summit and that some major companies had already signed up to the so-called Ukraine Business Compact, a statement of support for Ukraine's recovery.