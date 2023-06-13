Russia launches 'massive missile' attack on Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine

Russia launched a "massive missile" attack overnight on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, killing and wounding people and damaging civilian infrastructure, Ukrainian officials said early on Tuesday.

"There are dead and wounded," Serhiy Lisak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region where Kryvyi Rih is located, said on the Telegram messaging app.

"A massive missile attack on Kryvyi Rih."

Russian air strikes hit several civilian buildings in the city, including a five-storey building, the mayor of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, said earlier.

"Likely, there are people under the rubble," Vilkul said on Telegram.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. Vilkul did not provide any further detail.