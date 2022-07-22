Ukraine, Russia sign deal to reopen grain export ports as war rages on

The accord crowned two months of talks brokered by the United Nations and Turkey aimed at what UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called a "package" that would both restore Ukrainian grain exports while easing Russian grain and fertiliser shipments despite tough Western sanctions on Moscow.

Guterres said the accord opens the way to significant volumes of commercial food exports from three key Ukrainian ports – Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny, and the UN would set up a coordination centre to monitor the implementation of the deal.

"Today, there is a beacon on the Black Sea. A beacon of hope..., possibility...and relief in a world that needs it more than ever," Guterres told the gathering.

But fighting raged on unabated in Ukraine's east and, underlining deep-seated enmity and mistrust driving the worst conflict in Europe since World War Two, Russian and Ukrainian representatives declined to sit at the same table at the ceremony, and the display of the two countries' flags was adjusted so that they were no longer next to one other.

"In case of provocations, (there will be) an immediate military response" by Ukraine, Kyiv presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted before the ceremony.