July 22 2022

    France eyes further gestures from companies making big profits amid energy crisis soon

    The French government is working with companies making big profits from high energy prices so that they make further gestures to help the French people cope with rising inflation, government spokesman Olivier Veran said on Thursday.

    >>Reuters
    Published : 21 July 2022, 7:40 AM
    Updated : 21 July 2022, 7:40 AM

    Veran told France Info radio he hopedannouncements on the matter could come up soon, possibly by the end of thisweek.

    "We hope these gestures areamplified," said Veran, as he referred to companies such as TotalEnergiesTTEF.PA and shipping group CMA CGM, which last month had respectively offeredfuel price discounts and lowered container shipping rates.

    Veran also reaffirmed that France hadcontingency plans in place to ensure the country had enough supplies of gas andenergy to get through the winter, amid concerns about cuts in energy suppliedby Russia.

    Russia resumed pumping gas through itsbiggest pipeline to Germany on Thursday after a 10-day outage, the operatorsaid, easing Europe's supply concerns amid an economic tit-for-tat with theKremlin over its invasion in Ukraine.

