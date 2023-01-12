Russia says it is interested in future talks with Ukraine's human rights commissioners: TASS

At that meeting, the pair agreed on the latest prisoner exchange between the two sides, with each releasing another 40 captured fighters.

"They have taken a pragmatic approach and are ready for dialogue," Moskalkova said on Thursday, speaking of her Ukrainian counterparts.

"We already have concrete results on the search for missing people, and return of children to their families. I hope the dialogue is continued. The most important thing is that it should not be politicised, but based exclusively on humanitarian and human rights principles," TASS quoted her as saying.