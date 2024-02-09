    বাংলা

    UK's Labour ditches flagship £28bn green investment pledge

    Labour had vowed to invest heavily in green technologies and jobs to help snap Britain out of a prolonged period of economic stagnation

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Feb 2024, 07:07 PM
    Updated : 8 Feb 2024, 07:07 PM

    Britain's opposition Labour Party said it would scrap a target to eventually spend 28 billion pounds ($35.3 billion) a year on green industries if it takes power, one of the biggest U-turns yet under party leader Keir Starmer.

    Labour, which according to opinion polls is on course to win an election expected later this year, had vowed to invest heavily in green technologies and jobs to help snap Britain out of a prolonged period of economic stagnation.

    But the governing Conservative Party has zeroed in on the policy over the last year, arguing it could lead to higher borrowing costs and tax rises for the public, while the country's deteriorating fiscal situation and rising debt costs had already seen the pledge substantially watered down.

    Starmer said the worsened economic outlook and high borrowing costs meant that Labour would ditch the main spending target, though it would maintain a range of the policies, such as the creation of a publicly-owned green power company, which he said were fully funded.

    "(But) we won't make further, or new, investment decisions. And that means that we won't reach the 28 billion pounds envisaged, and that figure is effectively stood down," he told broadcasters.

    "The reason for that is because since we announced the 28 billion, the Tories (Conservative Party) have done terrible damage to our economy... I have to anticipate the circumstances as they are now, not as I'd wish them to be."

    Labour's updated green investment plans said it would instead spend less than 5 billion pounds a year on green projects, with a plan to invest in home insulation also scaled back.

    The plan is to be funded through a windfall tax on oil and gas firms, and "borrowing to invest within Labour’s fiscal rules," the party said.

    Labour, which lost power in 2010 in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crash, has sought to portray itself as the party of fiscal responsibility to try to rebuild confidence that it can be trusted to run the economy once again.

    That has led to the gradual erosion of a one-time flagship pledge. In 2021, Labour initially said it would invest 28 billion pounds every year until 2030. That ambition was scaled back last year.

    More recently it had said it would deliver the investment more gradually and aim to hit the 28 billion pound annual figure in the second half of the term of a future Labour government.

    In recent weeks senior party figures had emphasised that the outlook for public finances in the future appeared bleak, and the target would only be reached subject to a Labour government sticking to strict fiscal rules.

    Starmer criticised the Conservatives, who he said planned to "max out the government's credit card", in reference to their aspiration for pre-election tax cuts.

    The decision to ditch the 28 billion figure entirely led to renewed attacks from the Conservative government, who have criticised Starmer's leadership for policy reversals.

    "Keir Starmer confirms he doesn't have a plan for Britain. His pledge has a £28bn price tag and now he's admitted there's no plan to pay for it, which means going back to square one with higher taxes for working people," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    Starmer's announcement was also criticised by environmental groups and even some in his own party, with Labour lawmaker Bell Ribeiro-Addy saying "we will need rapid and radical action to combat climate breakdown."

    "Now is not the time to scale back our green industrial strategy," she said on X.

    RELATED STORIES
    People walk past the semi developed site of the Royal Arcade development in Crewe, Britain, Jan 29, 2024. REUTERS
    Rubble in British railway town raises red flags for PM Sunak
    Over four years on, the political ground has shifted and opinion polls show the ruling party losing that support, a reversal that could help put it on course
    A security guard stands outside a Yes Bank branch at its headquarters in Mumbai, India January 17, 2018. Picture taken January 17, 2018.
    India's Yes Bank quarterly profit surges
    Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 3.43 billion rupees, according to LSEG data
    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada Apr 26, 2023.
    Canada to cap international student permits
    Canada announced a two-year cap on international student permits and said it would also stop giving work permits to some postgraduate students
    File photo
    Exports cross $5bn in December
    However, exports were still down 1.06 percent year-on-year

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps