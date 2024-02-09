UK's Labour ditches flagship £28bn green investment pledge

"(But) we won't make further, or new, investment decisions. And that means that we won't reach the 28 billion pounds envisaged, and that figure is effectively stood down," he told broadcasters.

"The reason for that is because since we announced the 28 billion, the Tories (Conservative Party) have done terrible damage to our economy... I have to anticipate the circumstances as they are now, not as I'd wish them to be."

Labour's updated green investment plans said it would instead spend less than 5 billion pounds a year on green projects, with a plan to invest in home insulation also scaled back.

The plan is to be funded through a windfall tax on oil and gas firms, and "borrowing to invest within Labour’s fiscal rules," the party said.

Labour, which lost power in 2010 in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crash, has sought to portray itself as the party of fiscal responsibility to try to rebuild confidence that it can be trusted to run the economy once again.

That has led to the gradual erosion of a one-time flagship pledge. In 2021, Labour initially said it would invest 28 billion pounds every year until 2030. That ambition was scaled back last year.

More recently it had said it would deliver the investment more gradually and aim to hit the 28 billion pound annual figure in the second half of the term of a future Labour government.

In recent weeks senior party figures had emphasised that the outlook for public finances in the future appeared bleak, and the target would only be reached subject to a Labour government sticking to strict fiscal rules.