EU proposes cyber defence plan as concerns about Russia mount

"It affects us and we have to adapt our defence policies to this new environment."

Separately, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned of growing cyberspace threats, noting recent attacks against satellites, critical infrastructure and government departments, especially as part of Russia's war against Ukraine.

"Cyber is a constantly contested space and the line between peace, crisis and conflict is blurred," the head of the US-led defence alliance said in a speech in Rome.

"I call on allies to recommit to cyber defence. With more money, more expertise, and enhanced cooperation. This is a vital part of our collective defence and we are all in this together."

CAPABILITIES

The policy proposed by the European Commission would boost EU cyber defence capabilities and strengthen coordination and cooperation between the military and civilian cyber communities.

The initiative is part of a series of measures proposed by the Commission to strengthen EU cybersecurity amid a spate of cyberattacks on governments and businesses worldwide.

Last week EU cybersecurity agency ENISA said the invasion of Ukraine had led to more damaging and widespread cybersecurity attacks in the EU in the year to July.