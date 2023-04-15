    বাংলা

    Russian-installed official says Ukrainian shelling kills four civilians north of Donetsk

    A seven-year-old girl was among the ten people wounded in the shelling, the official said

    Reuters
    Published : 15 April 2023, 09:33 AM
    Updated : 15 April 2023, 09:33 AM

    Four people were killed and 10 wounded by Ukrainian shelling of a residential area in a Russian-controlled town in eastern Ukraine, the top Russian-installed official in the region said.

    The official, Denis Pushilin, said a seven-year-old girl was among those wounded in the town of Yasynuvata, just north of Donetsk.

    Reuters was unable to independently verify the shelling or the casualties.

    Yasynuvata is about 80 km (50 miles) south of Sloviansk, where Russian missiles hit residential buildings on Friday and killed at least nine people, including a two-year-old child.

    RELATED STORIES
    Smoke is seen during a shelling, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, on the outskirts of the front line city of Bakhmut, Ukraine, Apr 10, 2023.
    Ukraine cities pounded, Kyiv plays down fallout from leak of US documents
    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the leak, but said, "There is in fact a tendency to always blame everything on Russia. It is, in general, a disease"
    Ukrainian serviceman throws a grenade during a training, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Donbas region, Ukraine, Apr 8, 2023.
    Ukraine ‘rethinking’ counteroffensive after leaks
    CNN reports Ukraine has been forced to amend some military plans ahead of its long-anticipated counter-offensive because of the leak of US documents
    A woman reacts next to the bodies of car repair shop employees killed by recent shelling in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, Apr 6, 2023.
    7 civilians killed in Ukraine shelling attacks: Russia
    Four civilians died in Donetsk when shells hit a car park and three people died in blasts at a bus stop in Lysychansk
    Halyna, 73, is helped by members of the Donetsk Police Department and the Ukrainian Emergency Services out of a vehicle, at a meeting point in an undisclosed location after being evacuated from the bombed-out frontline city of Avdiivka by the first and being handed over to the latter to be taken to a Dnipro bound train, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the eastern region of Donetsk, Ukraine, Apr 1, 2023.
    Ukraine says 6 killed, 8 wounded in Russian shelling
    Russians have carried out heavy shelling at Kostiantynivka town, head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff said

    Opinion

    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan