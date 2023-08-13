    বাংলা

    UK defence ministry: Kremlin may no longer fund Wagner Group

    The defence ministry said that Russia has acted against some other business interests of Wagner owner Prigozhin after he led a failed mutiny against the Russian army's top brass

    Reuters
    Published : 13 August 2023, 07:23 AM
    Updated : 13 August 2023, 07:23 AM

    Britain's defence ministry said on Sunday there was a realistic possibility that Russia no longer funds the activities of the mercenary Wagner Group.

    The defence ministry said in a daily bulletin the Russian state has acted against some other business interests of Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin after he led a failed mutiny against the Russian army's top brass in June.

    "If the Russian state no longer pays Wagner, the second most plausible paymasters are the Belarusian authorities," it said, adding that this would be a drain on Belarus' resources.

     The ministry said the Wagner Group was moving towards downsizing and reconfiguring to save on staff salary expenses at a time of financial pressure.

