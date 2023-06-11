Moscow court detains US citizen on drug charges

A US citizen, a musician and a former paratrooper, has been detained in Russia on charges of organising a drug trafficking operation, a Moscow court said on Saturday.

"On June 10, 2023, Moscow's Khamovniki District Court took a measure of restraint against a US citizen," according to a statement on the Telegram messaging app by Moscow's courts of general jurisdiction.

"The former paratrooper and a musician, who is accused of running a drug dealing business involving young people, will remain in custody until Aug 6, 2023."