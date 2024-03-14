Italy's iconic kiosks crushed by failing newspaper sales

CHANGING TIMES

While editors can hope to prop up their sinking revenues by shifting readers online, the kiosk owners are having a much tougher time reinventing themselves.

Stefano di Persio runs a kiosk in the centre of Rome, next to the offices of the city's largest newspaper, Il Messaggero. He used to sell hundreds of papers each day, now he shifts fewer than 50. "It is a joke," he told Reuters, without laughing.

His classic, octagonal newsstand is festooned with tourist trinkets, such as fridge magnets, aprons and calendars featuring handsome priests. A handful of newspapers are tucked away for old-time locals not yet pushed out by the invading tourists.

"Most Romans have left this neighbourhood and have been replaced by tourists, so we sell souvenirs. If we had to rely on newspaper sales, we would have closed long ago," he said.

The government is offering incentives this year worth up to 2,000 euros ($2,180) to try to halt the haemorrhage, but kiosk owners say the cash will only provide a short-term balm and do nothing to solve long-term trends.

Looking to cut costs, one of Rome's most famous newsstands, a stone's throw from the prime minister's office, turned into an automatic newspaper distribution machine in January, doing away with the need to pay for someone to hand over copies in person.

Many locals lament the changing times. Kiosks are cement that help hold their communities together, places to gossip about politics, soccer and the weather.

When Pompei briefly opened his kiosk this week to show Reuters the empty shelves, old friends swiftly gathered round hoping he had had a change of heart. They were disappointed.

"This is the second newsstand in the neighbourhood to close. It is a tragedy," said Eufemia Curci, a retired teacher. "It is a great failure of our culture. People don't read, they just look at their phones. It is sad."

Pompei had tried to develop his news stand into a small book store, but turnover never took off, and he was still having to get up every morning at 4:30 am to take in the morning editions, starting a work day that ran until 8 pm.

"Every night I dream about my kiosk because it is in my heart ... but I couldn't carry on," he said.