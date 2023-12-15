France has found British boy missing since 2017

A teenager from Britain who disappeared six years ago has been found in southern France, local authorities said on Thursday, fleeing a spiritualist mountain community according to a driver who crossed paths with him and informed police.

His family has confirmed his identity as Alex Batty, originally from Greater Manchester, the local prosecution office told Reuters.

"He should soon be returning to England," a spokesperson from the Toulouse public prosecution office said, adding that the criminal investigation into Batty's disappearance is being led by British authorities.

Batty - then 11 years old - had disappeared during a trip with his mother and grandfather to Malaga, Spain, in 2017.