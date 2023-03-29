Russia says its suspension of nuclear pact is not impacted by US data move

Russia said on Wednesday that Washington's decision to stop sharing some data on its nuclear forces under the New START arms control treaty will not prompt Moscow to review its own decision to suspend its participation in the pact.

The United States announced on Tuesday it would stop exchanging some information on its nuclear forces after President Vladimir Putin ordered Moscow to suspend its own participation in February.

Russia said on Wednesday it would voluntarily stick to agreed limits on the number of nuclear warheads it can deploy regardless of the US step.

"We have voluntarily made commitments to adhere to the central quantitative limits set by that treaty," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying in an interview with the state RIA news agency.