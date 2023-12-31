Russia launches fresh air assault on Ukraine's biggest cities

Russia launched a fresh bombardment of Ukraine in the hours leading into New Year's Eve, Ukrainian officials said, targeting Kyiv and inflicting damage on residential areas of the country's second largest city of Kharkiv.

Ukraine's air defence systems in the region surrounding Kyiv were engaged late on Saturday to repel Russia's drone attack, the military administration of the region said on its Telegram messaging channel.

The scale of the attack and any damage were not immediately clear.

In Kharkiv, in Ukraine's northeast, a fresh drone attack in several waves hit residential buildings in the city centre, spouting fires, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram. Twin missile strikes by Russia on Saturday hit the city and injured at least 21 people.