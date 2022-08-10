    বাংলা

    Shelling kills 13 in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region

    The attack also damaged a power line, leaving several thousand people without electricity, according to Dnipropetrovsk governor Valentyn Reznychenko

    Reuters
    Published : 10 August 2022, 07:07 AM
    Updated : 10 August 2022, 07:07 AM

    At least 13 people died after shelling overnight in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region, governor Valentyn Reznychenko said on Wednesday.

    More than 20 buildings were damaged in Marganets, he said, a city across the Dnipro river from the Russian-captured Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, where there have been other reports of shelling.

    The attack damaged a power line, leaving several thousand people without electricity, Reznychenko said. The attack damaged a hostel, two schools, a concert hall, the main council building and other administrative bases, he added.

    Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

    Reznychenko initially put the casualties at 21, with 11 killed in the district of Nikopol and 10 in Marganets, but said in a subsequent message on the Telegram messaging app that 11 was the total number, without clarifying which initial details were incorrect.

    He later said another two people had died from their injuries.

    RELATED STORIES
    Britain plans for organised blackouts in January
    Britain plans for organised blackouts
    According to a report, the UK may need to trigger emergency measures to conserve gas for four days in January due to below-average temperatures and reduced electricity imports
    Ukraine suggests partisans behind blasts at Russian airbase in Crimea
    Ukraine suggests partisans behind blasts at Russian airbase
    Moscow said the explosions, at least 12 according to witnesses, were detonations of stored ammunition, not the result of any attack
    UK's political vacuum threatens deeper economic crisis, government warned
    UK's political vacuum threatens deeper economic crisis, government warned
    The Labour Party criticises Johnson and his new finance minister for going on holiday as the economy deteriorated, dubbing it a 'zombie' government that has 'checked out' of office
    Ukraine says its troops advance towards Izium as fighting rages in Donbas
    Ukraine troops advance towards Izium
    Ukraine reported intense Russian shelling across the frontlines as both sides traded blame for the strike on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher