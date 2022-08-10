Shelling kills 13 in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region

At least 13 people died after shelling overnight in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region, governor Valentyn Reznychenko said on Wednesday.

More than 20 buildings were damaged in Marganets, he said, a city across the Dnipro river from the Russian-captured Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, where there have been other reports of shelling.

The attack damaged a power line, leaving several thousand people without electricity, Reznychenko said. The attack damaged a hostel, two schools, a concert hall, the main council building and other administrative bases, he added.

Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.