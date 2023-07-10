    বাংলা

    Poland detains Russian spy, says interior minister

    Poland says it has become a major target of Russian spies and it accuses Moscow of trying to destabilise it

    Reuters
    Published : 10 July 2023, 06:18 AM
    Updated : 10 July 2023, 06:18 AM

    Poland has detained another member of a Russian spy network, bringing the total number of people rounded up in an investigation to 15, Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Monday.

    A hub for Western military supplies to Ukraine, Poland says it has become a major target of Russian spies and it accuses Moscow of trying to destabilise it.

    "The Internal Security Agency has detained another member of the spy network working for Russian intelligence," Mariusz Kaminski said in a post on Twitter

    "The suspect kept surveillance of military facilities and seaports. He was systematically paid by the Russians."

    The Russian embassy in Warsaw did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

    In June, Poland detained a Russian professional ice-hockey player on spying charges.

    In March, Poland said it had broken up a Russian espionage network and detained nine people it said were preparing acts of sabotage and monitoring rail routes to Ukraine.

    The following month Poland said it was introducing a 200-metre exclusion zone around its Swinoujscie Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal, citing concerns about Russian espionage.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish President Andrzej Duda attend a church service, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Lutsk, Ukraine, July 9, 2023.
    Zelensky, Duda pay tribute to WW2 victims
    Warsaw has positioned itself as one of Kyiv's staunchest supporters since Russia invaded the country in 2022
    Skyline of skyscrapers is seen after sunset in Warsaw, Poland, June 28, 2023.
    Poland to bolster security on border with Belarus: interior minister
    The Polish Border Guard on Sunday said that 187 people tried to cross into Poland from Belarus illegally on Saturday
    Credit: Alamy via Reuters Connect
    She-suite: African women lead the way in global boardrooms
    Even though the number of female representation on company boards has grown, progress remains slow and many women still hit barriers climbing to the top, experts say
    A jet flies by a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it floats off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, US Feb 4, 2023.
    Chinese spy balloon used US tech to spy on American
    The findings support a conclusion that the craft was intended for spying and not for weather monitoring as China had claimed, Wall Street Journal reported

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan