Putin's economic challenges are numerous but surmountable as election looms

With oil revenues recovering, Putin's key domestic challenge will be grappling with a stark labour shortage, aggravated by last year's military mobilisation and the emigration of hundreds of thousands of people since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Other economic issues, such as the weak rouble, high inflation and interest rates risk squeezing households' purchasing power, a particularly sensitive topic as the country goes to the polls.

SKILLED WORKER SHORTAGE

With unemployment at a record low 2.9% and Moscow throwing fiscal resources at the defence sector through increased military production, other sectors like IT are short on staff, hampering productivity.

Russia needs more skilled workers, managers and high-quality engineers to reach the desired level of technological sovereignty in manufacturing industries, Putin's economic adviser Maxim Oreshkin said in November.

"For people to come here more willingly, we need attractive salaries," Oreshkin said.

Short-term sanctions shocks have been overcome, Oreshkin said, but pressure from the West will only increase and the whole economy must work on transitioning to Russian technology platforms.

Workforce capacity has reached historically high levels, said Dmitry Kulikov, director at the ACRA ratings agency.

"This means that economic growth will be constrained on the supply side, as a result of which annual GDP growth rates will fall from around 3% in 2023 to closer to the potential 1-2%," Kulikov said.

Significant wage jumps in manufacturing and the military, as well as fiscal support for families affected by the war and mobilisation, are driving an increase in salaries.

After a contraction in 2022, real incomes are set to recover sharply this year, but unevenly across sectors and regions, forcing many families to cut back, especially on imported goods.