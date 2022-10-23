    বাংলা

    Rishi Sunak: I am standing to be British prime minister

    Rishi Sunak says that the United Kingdom is 'a great country but is facing a profound economic crisis', which is why he wants to be the country's next leader

    Reuters
    Published : 23 Oct 2022, 09:53 AM
    Updated : 23 Oct 2022, 09:53 AM

    Britain's former finance minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on Sunday he was standing to replace Liz Truss as prime minister.

    "The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis," he said on Twitter.

    "That's why I am standing to be leader of the Conservative Party and your next prime minister."

    Sunak was defeated by Truss in the race to replace Boris Johnson in September after losing an election held by members of the Conservative party across the country.

    Even before declaring on Sunday, Sunak had received more support from Conservative lawmakers than his rivals - former defence minister Penny Mordaunt and Johnson, who is attempting a comeback.

    Sunak quit Johnson's government in July, helping trigger a rebellion that bought him down.

    "There will be integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government I lead and I will work day in and day out to get the job done," he said in a statement.

    "I am asking you for the opportunity to help fix our problems."

    RELATED STORIES
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
    Johnson battling to win support for PM comeback bid
    Several MPs believe that the constant state of drama will return with Johnson, who still faces another investigation into whether he had misled parliament
    A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine Aug 22, 2022.
    G7 condemns Russia's kidnapping of Ukraine nuclear plant leadership
    The Group of Seven urges Russia immediately return full control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to Ukraine
    Demonstrators take part in a protest to promote energy independence from Russia, amid skyrocketing energy prices, in Berlin, Germany, October 22, 2022.
    Thousands protest in Germany over energy prices
    Tens of thousands of protesters in six German cities gathered on Saturday to demand a more just distribution of government funds to deal with rising energy prices and living costs
    Women talk inside a dark cafe during an electricity power cut due to a Russian missile attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine October 22, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
    Russian strikes cause blackouts in much of Ukraine
    Russian missiles pounded Ukrainian energy and other facilities, causing blackouts in various regions

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher