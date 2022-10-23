Rishi Sunak: I am standing to be British prime minister

Britain's former finance minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on Sunday he was standing to replace Liz Truss as prime minister.

"The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis," he said on Twitter.

"That's why I am standing to be leader of the Conservative Party and your next prime minister."

Sunak was defeated by Truss in the race to replace Boris Johnson in September after losing an election held by members of the Conservative party across the country.