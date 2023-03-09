Russia strikes many Ukrainian regions, cutting off power

Russian strikes hit a series of Ukrainian regions early on Thursday, including the capital Kyiv, the Black Sea port of Odesa and the second-largest city Kharkiv, knocking out power to several areas, regional officials said.

The attacks struck a wide arc of targets, including cities stretching from Zhytomyr, Vynnytsia and Rivne in the west to Dnipro and Poltava in central Ukraine.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said explosions were registered in the southwestern part of the city and rescue services were on their way. Power supply has been cut pre-emptively to about 15% of Kyiv residents, he said.