King Charles, William greet well-wishers in queen's queue

To cheers of "hip, hip, hurrah" and shouts of "God save the King", Charles and William spoke to mourners near Lambeth Bridge, as they neared the end of the mammoth line to see the lying-in-state in the historic Westminster Hall.

On Friday night, Charles had joined his three siblings -- Princess Anne and Princes Andrew and Edward -- in a silent vigil at the coffin while their eight children, including William and Harry, will form their own ceremonial guard later on Saturday.

"She wouldn't believe all this, she really wouldn't," William was heard telling one man of the late monarch who died on Sept 8 at the age of 96. "It's amazing."

One woman told Charles it had been "worth the wait" and others wished him well when he asked how long they had been standing there.