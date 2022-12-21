Easy to dodge EU gas cap unlikely to tame prices

Analysts and market participants, however, questioned whether the cap will achieve that aim.

"My view is that this likely would not transfer to savings for consumers... in some cases, it could increase prices," said Jacob Mandel, senior associate at Aurora Energy Research, pointing to various ways firms will be able to keep trading gas at prices above the cap.

'PURELY POLITICS'

One such route would be for traders to switch contracts.

The EU price cap applies to front-month, three-month and front-year contracts on the Title Transfer Facility (TTF), the main Dutch gas trading hub in Europe, but companies could shift to buying gas on intraday or day-ahead gas contracts, which will not face the EU price limit.

Companies could also move their gas trading off energy exchanges, where the EU price cap will apply, and instead conduct private transactions. The EU cap will not initially cover these "over-the-counter" (OTC) trades, although the bloc will review next year if they should be included.

Most large European consumers' liquefied natural gas (LNG) trades are already done OTC, meaning they would not be affected by the EU cap, according to estimates by SEB Markets.

"The price cap is purely politics and today we would say it is pretty much irrelevant," said SEB analyst Ole Hvalbye.

The European Commission proposed a gas price cap last month, after calls from roughly 15 countries for the measure, and resistance from a handful of others. European gas prices spiked to record highs of above 340 eur/MWh in August, the peak so far of sustained high prices driven by Russia this year cutting off most of the gas it sends to Europe.

Some analysts said the conditions that caused that spike - a plunge in Russian gas supply and little capacity to quickly replace it - are unlikely to be repeated, given the rapid expansion of Europe's LNG import infrastructure since.

Germany, Europe's biggest gas consumer, opened its first floating gas terminal on Saturday, with more to follow next year. Countries including the Netherlands and Poland are also expanding LNG infrastructure.

"We're less likely to see a situation where the TTF trades at a super high premium above the LNG price. As such, it is also making it less likely that you will see the actual cap being activated," said Sindre Knutsson, head of energy markets at Rystad Energy.

A third option to avoid the EU cap would be for traders to move to other gas markets. The EU price cap applies to EU hubs, but not those outside the bloc, such as Britain's National Balancing Point (NBP) trading hub.

The Intercontinental Exchange, which hosts TTF trading in Amsterdam, has also threatened to relocate the platform outside the EU to avoid the cap.

HIGHER COSTS

Assessing whether the cap would have prevented price spikes this year is difficult.

Front-month TTF prices met the price level required to trigger the EU cap on about 40 days this year. But the trigger also requires prices to be 35 eur/MWh above an LNG reference price comprising an average of various LNG price assessments.

The EU has tasked energy regulators with calculating that price, but only from February.

"Given the build-up in LNG infrastructure, it is difficult to see another 40 days of the cap," said Ben Wetherall, market development director at ICIS.