King Charles' coronation draws tens of thousands in paper crowns and plastic tiaras

Young and old, from Britain and across the globe, tens of thousands of people amassed in central London on Saturday, drawn by the allure of what they said was the chance to witness a moment in history.

From the early hours, people dressed in red, white and blue and clutching union flags lined the streets to watch the crowning of King Charles, the first coronation in Britain for 70 years that will be marked by a vast display of pomp and pageantry.

Those gathered had different reasons to be there: many older visitors wanted to show their support for Charles and the monarchy, others noted the beginning of a new era, several younger observers spoke of a desire to witness history and others wanted to party.