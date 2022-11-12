UK pubs call for beer duty freeze ahead of tough Christmas

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA), in a letter dated Nov 11 to finance minister Jeremy Hunt, called on the government to bring back a freeze on beer duty in its budget announcement due on Nov 17.

"We need the beer duty freeze reinstated to alleviate at least some of the cost pressure on our pubs and brewers and to avoid undermining the crucial Alcohol Duty reform measures," Chief Executive of BBPA Emma McClarkin said in a statement on Saturday.

The freeze, which was set to take effect from February, was cancelled as part of measures taken by Hunt last month to scrap tax cuts set by previous Prime Minister Liz Truss and scale back her vast energy subsidy.