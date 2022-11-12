    বাংলা

    UK pubs call for beer duty freeze ahead of tough Christmas

    The industry body warns that failing to introduce the beer duty freeze would take the tax to its highest ever for the sector

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Nov 2022, 11:53 AM
    Updated : 12 Nov 2022, 11:53 AM

    Britain's pubs want the government's help in keeping prices of a pint affordable this Christmas, as surging inflation is driving up costs for businesses and hampering consumers' purchasing power.

    The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA), in a letter dated Nov 11 to finance minister Jeremy Hunt, called on the government to bring back a freeze on beer duty in its budget announcement due on Nov 17.

    "We need the beer duty freeze reinstated to alleviate at least some of the cost pressure on our pubs and brewers and to avoid undermining the crucial Alcohol Duty reform measures," Chief Executive of BBPA Emma McClarkin said in a statement on Saturday.

    The freeze, which was set to take effect from February, was cancelled as part of measures taken by Hunt last month to scrap tax cuts set by previous Prime Minister Liz Truss and scale back her vast energy subsidy.

    BBPA said that soaring prices of everything from raw materials to fuel were forcing businesses to pass on the costs to their customers at the bar, with the average price of a pint up 8% on last year.

    The levy on producing and selling beer depends on the beer's strength.

    The industry body warned that failing to introduce the beer duty freeze would take the tax to its highest ever for the sector, adding that a freeze would channel about 360 million pounds ($423.5 million) back into the industry.

    Britain's economic output shrank in the three months to September, data showed on Friday, putting the country on the brink of what many economists say could be a lengthy recession. Inflation, meanwhile, was back into double digits in September.

    RELATED STORIES
    Crowd cheer and chant as they surround a car with Ukrainian soldiers in Kherson Freedom Square, Ukraine in this screen grab obtained from a video released on Nov 11, 2022.
    Ukrainians celebrate soldiers retaking Kherson
    Russia said it had withdrawn 30,000 troops without losing anyone, but Ukrainians painted a picture where Russian troops ditched their uniforms to cross the Dnipro River and drowned while trying to fle ...
    Crowd cheer and chant as they surround a car with Ukrainian soldiers in Kherson Freedom Square, Ukraine in this screen grab obtained from a video released on Nov 11, 2022.
    Ukrainian troops met with joy in Kherson
    Today is a historic day, Zelensky says
    A child looks through the bus window as civilians evacuated from the Russian-controlled part of Kherson region of Ukraine arrive at a local railway station in the town of Dzhankoi, Crimea November 10, 2022.
    Ukrainian troops reclaim dozens of towns from Russian control
    Ukrainian troops have reclaimed dozens of landmine-littered settlements abandoned by Russian forces in southern Ukraine
    Man poses in front of of a display showing the word 'cyber' in binary code, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica December 27, 2014.
    EU proposes cyber defence plan as concerns about Russia mount
    The initiative is part of a series of measures proposed by the Commission to strengthen EU cybersecurity amid a spate of cyberattacks on governments and businesses worldwide

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher