    বাংলা

    Explosive item kills three swimmers off Ukrainian Black Sea beach

    A man and a woman had been wounded, police say

    Reuters
    Published : 16 August 2022, 03:09 AM
    Updated : 16 August 2022, 03:09 AM

    Three civilians have been killed and two wounded by an explosive device while swimming in the Black Sea in the Ukrainian southern region of Odesa, local police said on Monday.

    It said the accident happened on Sunday when several people working on a construction site ignored barriers and warning signs on the beach and went swimming in the sea in the Belhorod-Dnistrovskyi district.

    "In the water, as a result of an explosion of an unknown object, three men aged 25, 32 and 53 years old ... were killed," the police said in a written statement.

    It added that another man and a woman had been wounded.

    This summer Ukrainian authorities closed sea beaches because of mines or artillery shells because of the war with Russia and shelling by Russian forces.

    Ukraine's military also planted mines along the coast in case of a Russian amphibious assault after Moscow's Feb 24 invasion, cordoning off beach entrances with red and white tape to ensure civilians don't get hurt.

    "We emphasize once again: that swimming in the reservoirs of the Odesa region is now dangerous and prohibited," the regional police said. "The beaches and coasts of the region are protected and equipped with explosive devices."

    RELATED STORIES
    Ignoring Ukraine setbacks, Putin touts 'superior' Russian weapons exports
    Putin touts 'superior' Russian weapons exports
    With its forces beaten back from Ukraine's two biggest cities, the war has so far proved an unconvincing showcase for Russia's arms industry
    Ukraine calls on world to 'show strength' after shelling near nuclear plant
    World must 'show strength' after attacks near nuke plant
    Ukraine called for new sanctions on Russia and highlighted the risks and consequences of a catastrophe at Europe's biggest nuclear plant
    UK digital residence checks lock out refugees, slavery victims
    UK digital residence checks lock out refugees
    Experts warn that some migrants struggling with digital systems could turn to informal arrangements instead, leaving them vulnerable to abuse
    Russian forces pound Ukraine's Donetsk region
    Russian forces pound Ukraine's Donetsk region
    Ukrainian forces reported heavy Russian shelling and attempts to advance on several towns in the eastern region of Donetsk

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher