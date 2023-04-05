Ukraine's Zelensky arrives in Poland to deepen ties with key Western ally

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in neighbouring Poland on Wednesday, a Polish presidential aide said, as he begins an official visit to a close ally that has galvanised Western military and political support for Kyiv.

The visit, which was announced this week by Poland but has not been officially confirmed by Kyiv, comes with Ukraine planning to conduct a counter-offensive in the coming weeks or months to recapture occupied land in its east and south.

"I can say that President Zelensky has crossed the Polish border," Marcin Przydacz told private broadcaster TVN24 on Wednesday.

In televised comments on Tuesday ahead of the visit, Przydacz had said the visit "should be taken as a sign of trust and of thanking Poland and Poles".

Poland has taken in more than a million Ukrainian refugees over the past 13 months of war. The NATO member has also played an important role in persuading other Western powers to supply battle tanks and other weaponry to Ukraine.