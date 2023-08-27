    বাংলা

    Exiled Russian journalist describes 'poisoning' ordeal on German train

    German prosecutors are investigating whether Kostyuchenko, who is now living in hiding, was the victim of an attempted murder when she became ill last October

    Thomas Escritt, Reuters
    Published : 27 August 2023, 01:39 AM
    Updated : 27 August 2023, 01:39 AM

    Despite the murders of four of her colleagues for their reporting, Russian journalist Elena Kostyuchenko never considered she had been poisoned when she fell ill on a train to Berlin.

    "When you work as an investigative reporter in Russia you are always careful," she told Reuters. "You have lots of protocols you're following all the time. But when I found myself in Europe I totally forgot all these security measures."

    German prosecutors are investigating whether Kostyuchenko, who is now living in hiding, was the victim of an attempted murder when she became ill last October.

    Her symptoms started with disorientation and stomach ache on the train journey from Munich to Berlin and persisted for several weeks. By the time she realised she may have been poisoned, it was too late to identify any toxins.

    "I had to take off my rings because my fingers looked like sausages," she said, describing the swelling that was among her symptoms. Months later, she is still exhausted and only able to work three hours a day.

    Enemies of Russian President Vladimir Putin living abroad have been poisoned in the past, including former secret agents Sergei Skripal, who survived, and Sergei Litvinenko, who did not. A former Chechen rebel died in Berlin in what a German court said was a Russian state assassination.

    The Kremlin denies involvement with these killings.

    "That fitted Putin's narrative, that we can't forgive traitors," Kostyuchenko said. "But I was never working with secret services... Somehow I was thinking that in Europe, I'm safe."

    At a time when European Union capitals are seen as potential safe havens by Russian activists and reporters who consider themselves at risk at home, the possibility that they too might be targeted abroad amounts to a chilling step change.

    "When I found myself in Europe, I totally forgot about security measures, like when I discussed my trip to Munich I used Facebook Messenger," said Kostyuchenko, a foreign correspondent who exposed alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

    When doctors told her she had likely been poisoned her initial reaction was to laugh.

    She was one of three Russian independent woman journalists who were apparently poisoned while abroad in a similar period. All three suffered similar symptoms.

    "We can confirm that an investigation into the attempted murder of Elena Kostyuchenko is pending," a spokesperson for Berlin prosecutors said on Friday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ukrainian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system towards Russian troops near a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine August 11, 2023.
    Ukraine fired missile towards Moscow, hit Crimea with drones: Russia
    Ukrainian military intelligence earlier said it assisted the navy in landing units on the western tip of Crimea, had a firefight with Russian forces and raised a Ukrainian flag
    The logo of Heineken beer is seen on a delivery truck in Nijmegen, Netherlands March 21, 2023.
    Moscow demands bigger discounts from foreign companies exiting Russia
    Russia has steadily tightened exit requirements since Western companies started leaving soon after Moscow began what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine
    Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of Russian private mercenary group Wagner, gives an address in camouflage and with a weapon in his hands in a desert area at an unknown location, in this still image taken from video possibly shot in Africa and published August 21, 2023.
    What happens to Wagner mercenary group after Prigozhin plane crash?
    Wagner has waged major battles in Ukraine, fought in civil wars and insurgencies in Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic and Mali
    Yevgeny Prigozhin (L) assists Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during a dinner with foreign scholars and journalists at the restaurant Cheval Blanc on the premises of an equestrian complex outside Moscow, Nov 11, 2011.
    Putin sends condolences over ‘Prigozhin’ crash
    He says it is necessary to await the outcome of the official investigation into the crash, in which all 10 people on board were killed

    Opinion

    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain
    Investors staying out of China until the spending starts
    Prigozhin's presumed death may create new problems for Putin
    BRICS expansion could hinder the bloc's geopolitical aspirations