Exiled Russian journalist describes 'poisoning' ordeal on German train

Despite the murders of four of her colleagues for their reporting, Russian journalist Elena Kostyuchenko never considered she had been poisoned when she fell ill on a train to Berlin.

"When you work as an investigative reporter in Russia you are always careful," she told Reuters. "You have lots of protocols you're following all the time. But when I found myself in Europe I totally forgot all these security measures."

German prosecutors are investigating whether Kostyuchenko, who is now living in hiding, was the victim of an attempted murder when she became ill last October.

Her symptoms started with disorientation and stomach ache on the train journey from Munich to Berlin and persisted for several weeks. By the time she realised she may have been poisoned, it was too late to identify any toxins.