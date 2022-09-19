    বাংলা

    Royal mourners face rail disruption on journey to Windsor Castle

    Trains travelling from London to Windsor, where Queen Elizabeth will be buried later on Monday, are badly disrupted by technical problems

    Trains travelling from London to Windsor, where Queen Elizabeth will be buried later on Monday were badly disrupted by technical problems, straining the public transport system as tens of thousands travel around the capital to watch her funeral.

    Great Western Railway (GWR) said that all lines between Paddington and key connection point Reading, were blocked, advising passengers to take an alternative route to Windsor, the town that is home to the Windsor Castle royal residence.

    Later, the queen's coffin is due to be driven to Windsor, where she will be buried alongside her late husband Prince Philip in a small chapel in a private ceremony after the funeral. Large crowds are expected throughout the town.

