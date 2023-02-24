Zelensky's message on Ukraine war anniversary: 'we will defeat everyone'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky marked the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion on Friday with a sombre message of defiance to his people, saying "we will defeat everyone".

In a video released to the media and titled "the year of invincibility", the 45-year-old sat at a desk and recalled how he addressed Ukrainians a year ago in a hurried statement, as Kyiv and the world reeled from Russia's act of war.

"A year ago on this day, from this same place around seven in the morning, I addressed you with a brief statement, lasting only 67 seconds," he said in a 15-minute speech, as solemn music played in the background.

"...we are strong. We are ready for anything. We will defeat everyone. This is how it began on Feb 24, 2022. The longest day of our lives. The most difficult day in our recent history. We woke up early and haven't slept since."