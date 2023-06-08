Rescuers race to save pets in submerged Ukraine city after dam collapse

Streets that were previously hundreds of metres (yards) from the river bank are now submerged, and impromptu jetties have been set up for travel by small boat or dinghy.

Many of the jetties are piled high with plastic pet carriers as volunteers ferry frightened animals to safety.

Iryna Bukhonska, the head of the municipal animal pound in the neighbouring city of Mykolaiv, came to Kherson on Tuesday to take part in the rescue effort.

By lunchtime that day, Bukhonska said her team had already taken 10 dogs to a shelter and brought 30 more to the shore.

"We caught many of them by the bank, as they are trying to return home and are swimming after the boats. We saw a dog drown before our eyes. They didn't let us through without a boat," she said.

"There were many in the morning that couldn't even be reached. Many of those who were locked away or on a chain have died."

'PLEASE SAVE MY ANIMAL'

Another rescuer, 45-year-old Iryna, said she was part of a team of six volunteers who had come from the north-eastern city of Kharkiv, over eight hours' drive away.

She said a group chat on the Telegram messaging app had been set up where dozens of rescuers received messages from desperate pet owners pleading for their animals to be rescued.

"People evacuate, then call us crying and say 'please save my animal, it is sat on the roof of my home, I cannot go anywhere'. A lot of people ask for help," Iryna added.

Rescuers must contend not only with powerful water currents but also with animals that are terrified and often aggressive.