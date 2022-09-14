Ukraine pushes counter-offensive, Biden sees long haul

Ukraine has set its sights on freeing all territory occupied by invading Russian forces after driving them back in a speedy counter-offensive in the northeast, a goal US President Joe Biden said would be "a long haul" achieving.

In a Tuesday evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said around 8,000 square km (3,100 square miles) have been liberated by Ukrainian forces so far this month, apparently all in the northeastern region of Kharkiv.

"Stabilisation measures" had been completed in about half of that territory, Zelensky said, "and across a liberated area of about the same size, stabilisation measures are still ongoing."

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the full scope of battlefield successes claimed by Ukraine. The total area cited by Zelensky is roughly the size of the Greek island of Crete.

Asked whether Ukraine has reached a turning point in the six-month war, Biden said it was hard to tell.

"It's clear the Ukrainians have made significant progress. But I think it’s going to be a long haul."

The White House, which has provided billions of dollars of weapons and support, said earlier the United States is likely to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine in "coming days". Russian forces have left defensive positions, particularly in and around Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, a US spokesperson said.

Since Moscow abandoned its main bastion in the northeast on Saturday, marking its worst defeat since the early days of the war, Ukrainian troops have recaptured dozens of towns in a stunning shift in battleground momentum.

Russian forces still control about a fifth of Ukraine in the south and east, but Kyiv is now on the offensive in both areas.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych held out the prospects of moving on the eastern province of Luhansk, which together with Donetsk is known as the Donbas, a major industrial region close to the border with Russia.

"There is now an assault on Lyman and there could be an advance on Siversk," Arestovych said in a video posted on YouTube, referring to two towns. He predicted a fight for the town of Svatovo, where he said the Russians have storage depots.

"And that is what they fear most - that we take Lyman and then advance on Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk. And they would be cut off from Svatovo," he said.

Denis Pushilin, leader of the Donetsk People's Republic run by Russian proxies said in a video post that Lyman remains in their hands."The situation has been stabilised. The enemy naturally is trying to advance in small groups but (Russian-led) Allied forces are fully repelling them."