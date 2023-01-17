Ukraine urges speedier weapons deliveries from West to confront Russian pressure

Ukraine urged the West to speed up its supply of weapons, with the city of Dnipro reeling from a Russian missile strike that killed at least 40 people in an apartment block and Ukrainian troops under increased pressure on the eastern front.

Ukraine's army General Staff said on Tuesday that Russia had launched more than 70 rocket attacks in the past 24 hours.

It said Russian forces shelled more than 15 settlements near the city of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region, including the salt-mining town of Soledar, where Russia and Ukraine have waged fierce trench warfare for weeks.

Relentless Russian shelling has completely destroyed the city of Bakhmut and heavily damaged the city of Avdiivka in the centre of the Donetsk region.

"Very heavy fighting is continuing in the two key sectors of ... Bakhmut and Avdiivka," Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said on YouTube.