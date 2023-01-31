Pro-Kremlin activists in Germany gave money for Russian army gear

A group of pro-Russian activists in Germany donated funds to a Russian army division fighting in Ukraine, and the money was used to purchase walkie-talkie radios, headphones and telephones, according to an officer in the division and messages from the group's organisers seen by Reuters.

The couple at the centre of the group, Elena Kolbasnikova and Max Schlund, handed the sum of 500 euros ($540) to the officer in person late last year. Their messages show they knew the money paid for telecommunications equipment – despite European Union sanctions which restrict the supply of such gear to Russia's military.

A Jan 3 Reuters Special Report revealed that Kolbasnikova and Schlund were among a number of individuals in Germany who promote a pro-Moscow stance while maintaining undisclosed ties to the Russian state, sanctioned Russian entities or the far-right.

That report showed Kolbasnikova and Schlund received tickets from the Berlin arm of a Russian state cultural promotion agency, Rossotrudnichestvo, to travel to Moscow for a conference addressed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Berlin prosecutors have since said they are investigating the agency's Berlin office.

The new evidence gathered by Reuters indicates the couple are more actively involved in the Kremlin's military campaign in Ukraine than previously thought.

In a message sent in October to supporters in a private WhatsApp group, seen by Reuters, Kolbasnikova wrote: "We transferred 500 euros for the 42nd Motorised Rifle Division of the Russian Federation to buy radios, headphones and radio telephones."