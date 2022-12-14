Washington considers sending advanced air defence system to Ukraine

The United States was finalising plans to send its sophisticated Patriot air defence system to Ukraine in a potentially pivotal move while allies pledged just over 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion) to help Ukrainians survive the freezing winter.

Ukraine's air defence systems were tested again on Wednesday in Kyiv with reports of explosions in the capital.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the blasts hit the city's central Shevchenkivskyi district.

"Emergency services dispatched," Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. "Details later".

Oleksiy Kuleba, the governor of the Kyiv's region, said that air defence systems were at work.

Washington could announce a decision as soon as Thursday on providing the Patriot, two officials told Reuters on Tuesday. The Patriot is considered one of the most advanced US air defence systems and is usually in short supply, with allies around the world vying for it.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has warned NATO against equipping Kyiv with Patriot missile defences, and it is likely the Kremlin will view the move as an escalation.

With the war in its 10th month, the Patriot system would help Ukraine defend against waves of Russian missile and drone attacks that have pounded the country's energy infrastructure.