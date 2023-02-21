    বাংলা

    Putin accuses West of threatening Russia's very existence with Ukraine war

    The West had let the genie out of the bottle in a host of regions of across the world by sowing chaos and war, Putin said

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Feb 2023, 10:00 AM
    Updated : 21 Feb 2023, 10:00 AM

    President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday vowed to continue with Russia's year-long war in Ukraine and accused the US-led NATO alliance of fanning the flames of the conflict in the mistaken belief that it could defeat Moscow in a global confrontation.

    Flanked by four Russian tricolour flags, Putin told Russia's political and military elite that Russia would "carefully and consistently resolve the tasks facing us."

    Putin said Russia had done everything it could to avoid war, but that Western-backed Ukraine had been planning to attack Russian-controlled Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014.

    The West, Putin said, had let the genie out of the bottle in a host of regions of across the world by sowing chaos and war.

    "The people of Ukraine have become the hostage of the Kyiv regime and its Western overlords, who have effectively occupied this country in the political, military and economic sense," Putin said.

    "They intend to translate the local conflict into a global confrontation, we understand it this way and will react accordingly," Putin said.

    Defeating Russia, he said, was impossible. The 70-year old Kremlin chief said Russia would never yield to Western attempts to divide its society, adding that a majority of Russians supported the war.

    • Putin gives major speech on war in Ukraine

    • Says Russia's future is on the line

    • Putin: Russians back military campaign in Ukraine

    • Putin: West seeks to make Ukraine conflict global

    When he spoke about the annexation of four Ukrainian territories last year, he got a standing ovation at the Gostiny Dvor exhibition centre just a few steps from the Kremlin.

    He asked the audience, which included lawmakers, soldiers, spy chiefs and state company bosses, to stand to remember those who had lost their lives in the war. He promised a special fund for the families of those killed in the war.

    The Ukraine conflict is by far the biggest bet by a Kremlin chief since at least the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union - and a gamble Western leaders such as US President Joe Biden say he must lose.

    Russian forces have suffered three major battlefield reversals since the war began but still control around one fifth of Ukraine.

    Tens of thousands of men have been killed, and Putin, 70, now says Russia is locked in an existential battle with an arrogant West which he says wants to carve up Russia and steal its vast natural resources.

    The West and Ukraine reject that narrative, and say NATO expansion eastwards is no justification for what they say is an imperial-style land grab doomed to failure.

    RELATED STORIES
    Viktor, a surgeon in a frontline medical stabilisation point, poses for a picture inside the operation room where medics treat war wounds, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near Vuhledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Feb 19, 2023.
    Ukrainian army medics fight to save lives near frontline
    Fighting now amounts to attritional duels of artillery and infantry assaults, with neither side making significant gains but rising the number of wounded soldiers
    A cake decorated in the style of the Roald Dahl children's book "Matilda" is displayed at the Cake and Bake show in London, Britain Oct 3, 2015.
    UK PM Sunak condemns 'gobblefunk' changes to Roald Dahl's books
    The prime minister agrees with the BFG that one should not gobblefunk around with words, Sunak's spokesman said, aping the word-twisting language used by Dahl's Big Friendly Giant
    A view of a Leopard 2 tank at the German army Bundeswehr base in Munster, Germany, February 20, 2023.
    Leopard tanks like a Mercedes: Ukrainian soldier
    Germany last month agreed to supply the tanks, overcoming misgivings about sending heavy weaponry that Kyiv sees as crucial to defeat Russia's invasion
    Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia February 17, 2023.
    Belarus to form 100,000-150,000 strong volunteer military force
    Lukashenko, who allowed Russia to use Belarus to send troops into Ukraine a year ago, has often said his army would fight only if Belarus was attacked

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher