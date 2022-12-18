EU strikes deal to boost carbon market, Europe's biggest climate policy

European Union negotiators reached a political deal on Sunday to overhaul the bloc's carbon market, cutting planet-heating emissions faster and imposing new CO2 costs on fuels used in road transport and buildings from 2027.

The EU carbon market requires around 10,000 power plants and factories to buy CO2 permits when they pollute - a system central to meeting the EU's target to cut its net emissions 55% by 2030 compared with 1990 levels.

Under the deal agreed by negotiators from EU countries and the European Parliament, the EU carbon market will be reformed to cut emissions by 62% from 2005 levels by 2030.

The plan involves removing 90 million CO2 permits from the system in 2024, 27 million in 2026 and cutting the rate at which the cap on CO2 permits in the system falls by to 4.3% from 2024-2027 and 4.4% from 2028-2030.