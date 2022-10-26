Young Greeks priced out as inflation, rents soar

Like many young Greeks trying to live within their means, Christina Pappas had to look for a cheaper flat in an Athens suburb after her rent went up and was relieved to find one through word of mouth.

At 200 euros ($197.20) per month, she got lucky.

While Greece's economy is growing at nearly twice the euro zone rate this year thanks to a robust rebound in tourism, young people are increasingly being priced out of the property market due to the energy crisis and inflation, soaring rents and a scarce supply of small flats.

Pappas, 27, an aspiring actress, says it is not the dividend young people hoped for after a ravaging debt crisis and a decade of austerity.

"The energy crisis scares me a lot, that in such a small amount of time we would have such an increase in prices. I am frightened by the idea of how I will manage and continue to live alone," Pappas said.

Rising rents and unaffordability of housing is a problem across many industrialised economies, but in Greece it is particularly acute as living standards and household wealth have already been crippled by the debt crisis that began in 2009 and the years of austerity that followed.

The rent on Pappas's new 25 square metre (269 sq. ft) flat in the suburb of Neo Psychiko does not include utilities.

She moved last month after the rent on her flat in the Kaisariani district of Athens went up 12.5%, pushing the total monthly outlay including utilities to 500 euros, making it "hard to make ends meet when one's pay is 650 euros a month."

"Many people in my age group face the same problem. They either opt for a roommate or they continue living with their parents," she said. "You can do that when you are 19 but not in later years."