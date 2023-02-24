    বাংলা

    Hungary PM says more talks needed on Finland, Sweden NATO bids

    Turkey's concerns about Sweden's entry should also be heard, otherwise the expansion effort could fail, Prime Minister Viktor Orban says

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Feb 2023, 08:40 AM
    Updated : 24 Feb 2023, 08:40 AM

    Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday more talks between parliamentary groups were needed before Hungary's ratification of Finland and Sweden's NATO membership, which lawmakers will start debating next Wednesday.

    Speaking on public radio, Orban said he had asked lawmakers of his nationalist Fidesz party to support their bid, adding however that some deputies were "not very enthusiastic" about the expansion and sought further discussions on the matter.

    Orban added that in the end, it should be made clear that Hungary supports Finland and Sweden's NATO membership, but said Turkey's concerns regarding Sweden's entry should also be heard, otherwise the expansion effort could fail.

    "Regarding Turkey, they are also our allies, and therefore we need to hear their voice," Orban said.

    Ankara says Stockholm has harboured what Ankara calls members of terrorist groups. Turkey recently indicated it would approve only Finland for NATO membership, while Hungary says it has been delayed by a flurry of legislation required to unlock European Union funds.

    "We need to pay attention to Turkey as in the end, the entire process will stall. Unless there is a solution to Turkey's problem, then the expansion could fail."

    RELATED STORIES
    Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, delivers a speech during a ceremony marking Shipbuilder's Day in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 29, 2022.
    Russia's Medvedev floats idea of pushing back Poland's borders
    Medvedev, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, forecast on Friday that Russia would be victorious and that some kind of loose agreement would eventually end the fighting
    A bartender makes cocktails in a bar in central London, Britain June 22, 2017.
    European thirst for tequila aggravates agave crunch
    Tequila, the king of Mexican liquors, is taking off in Europe. Export volumes to Spain jumped 90% last year, to France 73%, Britain 68% and Germany 60%
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a news briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb 15, 2023. REUTERS
    'We will defeat everyone': Zelensky on Ukraine war anniversary
    The Ukrainian president marks the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion with a sombre message of defiance to his people
    The Astora natural gas depot, which is the largest natural gas storage in Western Europe, is pictured in Rehden, Germany, March 16, 2022. Astora is part of the Gazprom Germania Group.
    Healthy gas storage warms Europe, but not enough
    European gas prices rallied in the run-up to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine begun almost exactly a year ago and they leapt to record highs

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher