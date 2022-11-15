Christmas shopping comes early for Britons in grip of cost crunch

More Britons began their Christmas shopping early this year as they navigate a worsening cost-of-living squeeze by budgeting their spending, market research group NielsenIQ said.

In a survey released on Tuesday, which chimes with recent comments from Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury's and Primark NielsenIQ said 30% of British consumers started shopping for Christmas this year before mid-October, which compared to 18% in 2021.

Mike Watkins, NielsenIQ's UK head of retailer and business insight, said: "27% also say they will buy Christmas gifts when they see them in store", adding that this suggested a "spreading the cost of Christmas" mindset was even more important as Britons struggle with rising living costs.