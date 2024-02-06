    বাংলা

    Russian attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv kills 2-month-old baby, says governor

    Two other women were injured and were taken to a hospital with shrapnel wounds

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM
    Updated : 6 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM

    A Russian attack overnight on a village in the northeastern Ukrainian Kharkiv region killed a 2-month-old boy and injured his mother, the regional governor said on Tuesday.

    Oleh Synehubov said on the Telegram messaging app that the body of the infant boy was recovered from the rubble of a three-storey hotel that Russian forces hit with missiles about 2:30 am.

    Two other women were injured and were taken to a hospital with shrapnel wounds, Synehubov said. The National Police said more than 30 buildings, including private houses, a cafe, shops and private cars were damaged in the attack.

    Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

    Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in their attacks that they say are aimed at destroying each other's military and other critical infrastructure.

    RELATED STORIES
    An explosion of a missile is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine January 23, 2024. REUTERS
    Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities kill 18: Zelensky
    More than 130 people were injured as Russian missiles hit Ukraine's two largest cities
    FILE PHOTO: U.S. soldiers inspect the site where an Iranian missile hit at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar province, Iraq January 13, 2020. REUTERS
    US personnel suffer minor injuries in Iraq base attack: US official
    The US military's Central Command said in a statement that the base was hit by multiple ballistic missiles and rockets
    Fire rages after a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine January 2, 2024. REUTERS/Yevhen Kotenko
    Russia pounds Ukraine's two biggest cities in new wave of attacks
    Russia has intensified its attacks over the New Year period
    A view shows destroyed cars following what Russian authorities say was a Ukrainian military strike in Belgorod, Russia December 30, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
    Kharkiv strikes were retaliation for Belgorod attack: Russia
    Kharkiv officials had said that at least six missiles hit Ukraine's second city, injuring at least 28 people and damaging residential buildings, hotels and medical facilities

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps