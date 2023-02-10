    বাংলা

    At least 12 dead after gas explosion hits Russian housing block

    The dead included a two-year-old child. The authorities detained two people who had recently performed gas maintenance work there

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Feb 2023, 07:25 AM
    Updated : 10 Feb 2023, 07:25 AM

    At least 12 people were killed on Thursday in a gas explosion in a housing block in the city of Novosibirsk in Siberia, Tass news agency said, in Russia's second fatal gas explosion in three days.

    The agency cited local officials as saying another three people were missing. The regional health ministry earlier said the dead included a two-year-old child.

    Russia's Investigative Committee, which is responsible for major crimes, said it had opened an investigation and detained two people who had performed gas maintenance work in the building several days before.

    Video published by Russia's emergencies ministry showed a section of a multi-story residential building largely destroyed, with the building's facade missing. The ministry's head flew to Novosibirsk to oversee the response.

    In a separate incident on Tuesday, at least five people were killed in a gas explosion that ripped through a five-floor building in the town of Yefremov, south of Moscow. Gas explosions are relatively common in Russia because of ageing infrastructure and lax safety regulations.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Polish President Andrzej Duda meet after Zelenskiy's visit to Washington, at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, Poland, December 22, 2022.
    Poland, Ukraine presidents met in Poland on Thursday
    The presidents discussed the current situation at the front and the need for further joint actions for military support
    Entrance door of a building homing a business center where the microelectronics trading company Azu International, registered by Gokturk Agvaz, has its offices in Istanbul, Turkey, November 15, 2022.
    Germany raid firms suspected of Russia sanctions violations
    The raids followed a Reuters investigation in December into the supply chain that has continued to ship billions of dollars worth of electronic components to Russia
    The World Health Organization logo is pictured at the entrance of the WHO building, in Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 20, 2021. REUTERS
    Quarter of Ukrainians at risk of severe mental health conditions: adviser
    Health crisis in Ukraine was expected to spread to other parts of Eastern Europe and Central Asia, partly as a result of an economic downturn in Russia
    Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks to the media as she attends the European leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium February 9, 2023.
    Italy bristles over Zelensky dinner snub in Paris
    French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met Zelensky on Wednesday evening ahead of an EU summit on Thursday

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher