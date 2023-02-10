At least 12 dead after gas explosion hits Russian housing block

At least 12 people were killed on Thursday in a gas explosion in a housing block in the city of Novosibirsk in Siberia, Tass news agency said, in Russia's second fatal gas explosion in three days.

The agency cited local officials as saying another three people were missing. The regional health ministry earlier said the dead included a two-year-old child.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which is responsible for major crimes, said it had opened an investigation and detained two people who had performed gas maintenance work in the building several days before.