    বাংলা

    Russia's new T-14 Armata battle tank debuts in Ukraine

    UK's military intelligence reported that any deployment of the T-14 would likely be "a high-risk decision" for Russia, and one taken primarily for propaganda purposes

    Reuters
    Published : 25 April 2023, 09:13 AM
    Updated : 25 April 2023, 09:13 AM

    Russia has begun using its new T-14 Armata battle tanks to fire on Ukrainian positions "but they have not yet participated in direct assault operations," the RIA state news agency reported on Tuesday, quoting a source close the matter.

    RIA said that the tanks have been fitted with extra protection on their flanks and crews have undergone "combat coordination" at training grounds in Ukraine.

    The T-14 tank has an unmanned turret, with crew remotely controlling the armaments from "an isolated armoured capsule located in the front of the hull."

    The tanks have a maximum speed on the highway of 80 kilometres (50 miles) per hour, RIA reported.

    In January, British military intelligence reported that Russian forces in Ukraine were reluctant to accept the first tranche of the tanks due to their "poor condition."

    It also said that any deployment of the T-14 would likely be "a high-risk decision" for Russia, and one taken primarily for propaganda purposes.

    "Production is probably only in the low tens, while commanders are unlikely to trust the vehicle in combat," the British military said.

    "Eleven years in development, the programme has been dogged with delays, reduction in planned fleet size, and reports of manufacturing problems."

    The Kremlin ordered production of 2,300 of the tanks - first unveiled in 2015 - by 2020, but this was later stretched to by 2025, according to Russian media reports.

    The Interfax news agency reported in December, 2021, that the state conglomerate Rostec had started production of some 40 tanks, with an anticipated delivery after 2023.

    RELATED STORIES
    Credit: Reuters
    Russian official warns of 'uncontrollable' arms
    Grigory Mashkov in an interview referred to China's rapid expansion of its missile systems and to the nuclear capabilities of Israel, India and Pakistan
    Valentina Matviyenko, Chairwoman of the Russian Federation Council, attends the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Jun 24, 2020.
    Russia won't play 'dangerous gender games': parliamentary head
    Making any expression of a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender lifestyle is almost impossible in Russia
    Alamy via Reuters Connect
    5 children drown in water tank in Indian temple
    Police said an investigation is being conducted into the Chennai incident, which took place during a ritual
    Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a presentation of a Haval F7 SUV produced at the Haval car plant located in Russian Tula region, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Jun 5, 2019.
    Finding more Chinese components in Russian weapons: Ukraine
    The top US diplomat Antony Blinken last month said China had not "crossed that line" yet of supplying Russia with lethal aid

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan