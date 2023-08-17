    বাংলা

    EU funding for Russia and Belarus reallocated towards Ukraine and Moldova

    The EU transferred 135 million euros initially allocated for programs with Russia and Belarus towards strengthening the cooperation with Ukraine and Moldova

    Reuters
    Published : 17 August 2023, 08:31 AM
    Updated : 17 August 2023, 08:31 AM

    The EU transferred 135 million euros ($147 million) initially allocated for programs with Russia and Belarus towards strengthening the cooperation with Ukraine and Moldova, it said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

    "The decision (...) is the result of the brutal war of Russia against Ukraine", EU Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira said.

    The EU also decided that regions in Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Poland which were supposed to participate in cooperation programs with Russia and Belarus may participate in other existing programs.

    RELATED STORIES
    The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium Dec 6, 2022.
    Norway fines Meta over privacy breaches
    Meta also had to stop harvesting user’s personal data for advertising until a consent mechanism is set up in Europe
    An aerial view of the streets in the capital Niamey, Niger July 28, 2023.
    Niger loses aid as Western countries condemn coup
    Niger is one of the poorest countries in the world, receiving close to $2 billion a year in official development assistance, according to the World Bank
    Bangladesh summons envoys from 12 countries, EU for statements on Hero Alom
    Govt summons envoys over Hero Alom comments
    Dhaka will officially inform them of its ‘discontent’ with the statements from the US, UK, France, Germany, and other countries
    National flags of Ukraine and European Union rise in front of the NATO emblem, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in central Kyiv, Ukraine Jul 11, 2023.
    Russia launches more air strikes on Ukraine as NATO meets
    The attacks come hours before President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to meet NATO leaders at a summit in Lithuania

    Opinion

    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks
    The day I met Sheikh Mujib
    Could Argentine radical libertarian Javier Milei win the presidency?
    US loss of AAA badge a reminder of 'regime shift' for govt debt