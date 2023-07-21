    বাংলা

    UK finance minister Hunt: We need to avoid reckless spending

    Britain must maintain discipline with the public finances, finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Friday

    Reuters
    Published : 21 July 2023, 07:10 AM
    Updated : 21 July 2023, 07:10 AM

    Britain must maintain discipline with the public finances, finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Friday, responding to the latest official data on public borrowing.

    "Now more than ever we need to maintain discipline with the public finances," Hunt said in a statement. "We are at a crucial juncture and need to avoid reckless spending."

    RELATED STORIES
    No marches, but commuters still suffering
    No marches, but commuters still suffering
    In the last two days, Dhaka residents faced difficulties due to programmes by the two main political parties. There was limited public transport on the capital's roads on Thursday, Jul 20, 2023, too. ...
    Breaking the stigma: Understanding and supporting people with depression
    Understanding and supporting those with depression
    Many common misconceptions about depression minimise its difficulties and trivialise its genuine impact
    Bangladesh cancels Jul 20–Aug 2 summer holidays for public schools as election looms
    Summer holidays scrapped for public schools due to election
    Education authorities are attempting to wrap up the school year by November before the election and potential disruption
    US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A Milley holds a news conference on the day of a NATO Defence Ministers' meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 15, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
    US, Japan, S Korea hold rare military meeting
    Washington has been pressing the uneasy neighbours to work more closely to better counter rising threats from China and N Korea

    Opinion

    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen
    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps