Ukraine says half its energy system crippled by Russian attacks, Kyiv could 'shutdown'

Russia's defence ministry said its forces had used long-range weapons on Thursday to strike defence and industrial facilities, including "missile manufacturing facilities".

Battlefield reports could not be verified.

'ROBBED'

Russian forces swept into Ukraine on Feb 24 in what Moscow said was a "special military operation" to eliminate dangerous nationalists. Ukraine calls Russia's action an unprovoked imperialist land grab.

Thousands of Russian men have fled abroad to escape conscription to a conflict which has killed thousands, displaced millions, turned cities to ruins and reopened Cold War-era divisions.

Russian forces plundered areas of the southern Kherson region that are now back under Ukrainian control following a counter-offensive, the deputy head of Zelensky's administration said.

"After a trip to the ... Kherson region, one thing became clear - our people there need a lot of help. The Russians not only killed and mined but also robbed all the cities and villages. There is practically nothing there," Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on the Telegram messaging app.

A witness heard explosions in the centre of Kherson city on Friday morning and saw black smoke rising from behind buildings. Police blocked off access but the commotion did not seem to faze hundreds of people on the central square as they queued for humanitarian aid.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in an evening report that Russian forces now redeployed on the east bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region had shelled towns including Antonivka and Bilozerka on the west bank as well as Chornobaivka, which they had used as a depot for equipment.