    বাংলা

    Paris protest against police violence banned after riots

    The ban comes a week after the country was rocked by riots sparked by the killing of a teenager in a suburb of the French capital

    Reuters
    Published : 8 July 2023, 09:53 AM
    Updated : 8 July 2023, 09:53 AM

    Paris police banned a planned protest on Saturday against violence by the force, a week after France was rocked by riots sparked by the killing of a teenager in a suburb of the French capital.

    A Paris police department spokesperson said that the planned demonstration on the Place de la Republique had been banned over risks to public order, citing a "context of tensions" after the recent unrest on French streets.

    Politicians including President Emmanuel Macron and the French authorities have denied institutional racism within the country's law enforcement agencies.

    But since the shooting of Nahel they have come under pressure from rights groups to address allegations of racial profiling by police and questions over recruitment and training.

    French police have come under renewed scrutiny following the June 27 shooting by a police officer of Nahel M at a traffic stop. The teenager was driving a sports car without a licence.

    Saturday's protest had been called by the family of Adama Traore, a Black Frenchman who died in police custody in circumstances similar to the killing of George Floyd in the United States.

    The demonstration against alleged police violence and racial discrimination was initially planned as a march in Beaumont-sur-Oise, another Paris suburb, where Traore died in 2016.

    But this had already been banned by the local prefect, citing an elevated risk to public order and security, only days after France was shaken by nationwide riots.

    The ban was upheld by a court on Friday, prompting the call for a gathering in central Paris instead. Left-wing leaders including the parliamentary group chief LFI, Mathilde Panot, had said they would join the gathering.

    It was not immediately clear whether the organisers would also challenge the new ban from Paris authorities.

    A policeman who prosecutors said acknowledged firing a lethal shot at Nahel is under formal investigation for voluntary homicide, equivalent to being charged under Anglo-Saxon law.

    His lawyer has said the officer had aimed at the driver's leg but was bumped when the car drove off, causing him to shoot towards his chest, and had not intended to kill the teenager.

    RELATED STORIES
    A man walks inside a basketball court for the residents of the neighbourhood, where French national soccer team player Kylian Mbappe lived, in Bondy, near Paris, a week after Mbappe and Les Bleus called for an end to the violence in France following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer in Nanterre during a traffic stop, France Jul 3, 2023.
    As turmoil hits poor French suburbs, some look to football hero Mbappe
    Mbappe said he understood people's anger but he couldn't condone the way it was being expressed
    Flowers are seen at Nelson Mandela Square, where Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager was killed by a French police officer during a traffic stop, in Nanterre, France, July 2, 2023. The placards read "How Many Nahel have not been filmed ?" and "Justice and Truth for Nahel".
    Fundraiser for policeman who shot French teenager reflects divisions
    The fundraising effort was launched on the US platform GoFundMe by French far-right media personality Jean Messiha
    Residents walk past phrases written on walls of buildings at a neighbourhood where Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager, was killed by a French police officer during a traffic stop, in Nanterre, France, Jul 2, 2023.
    Tensions on France's streets ease, arrests on Sunday night down
    The interior ministry said 157 people were arrested overnight, down from over 700 arrests the night before
    French riot police officers walk next to a vehicle upside down during the fifth day of protests following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer in Nanterre during a traffic stop, in Paris, France, Jul 2, 2023.
    China complains to France after Chinese tourists hurt in riots
    Chinese citizens in France or heading to France should "strengthen prevention" and be "more vigilant and cautious", a consular office statement said

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan