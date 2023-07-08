Paris protest against police violence banned after riots

But since the shooting of Nahel they have come under pressure from rights groups to address allegations of racial profiling by police and questions over recruitment and training.

French police have come under renewed scrutiny following the June 27 shooting by a police officer of Nahel M at a traffic stop. The teenager was driving a sports car without a licence.

Saturday's protest had been called by the family of Adama Traore, a Black Frenchman who died in police custody in circumstances similar to the killing of George Floyd in the United States.

The demonstration against alleged police violence and racial discrimination was initially planned as a march in Beaumont-sur-Oise, another Paris suburb, where Traore died in 2016.

But this had already been banned by the local prefect, citing an elevated risk to public order and security, only days after France was shaken by nationwide riots.