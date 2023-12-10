    বাংলা

    Ukraine condemns Russian plans for elections on occupied territory

    Russia claims to have annexed the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions in the east and south of Ukraine during referenda last year dismissed by Kyiv and the West

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Dec 2023, 07:07 AM
    Updated : 10 Dec 2023, 07:07 AM

    Ukraine on Saturday strongly condemned Russian plans to hold presidential elections next spring on occupied territory, declaring them "null and void" and pledging to prosecute any observers sent to monitor them.

    Russia's upper house set the country's presidential election this week for next March, and chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko said residents in four occupied Ukrainian regions would be able to vote for the first time.

    Russia claims to have annexed the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions in the east and south of Ukraine during referenda last year dismissed by Kyiv and the West as a sham, but does not fully control any of them.

    It also seized the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

    "We call on the international community to resolutely condemn Russia's intention to hold presidential elections in the occupied Ukrainian territories, and to impose sanctions on those involved in their organization and conduct," Ukraine's foreign ministry said in a statement.

    It also warned countries against sending observers to the "pseudo-elections", saying offenders would "face criminal responsibility".

    "Any election in Russia has nothing to do with democracy. They serve only as a tool to keep the Russian regime in power," the ministry said.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he would run for president again, a move expected to keep him in power until at least 2030.

    RELATED STORIES
    Members of Ukraine's National Guard Omega Special Purpose unit fire a mortar toward Russian troops in the front line town of Avdiivka, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine November 8, 2023. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/Serhii Nuzhnenko via REUTERS
    Ukrainians prepare for a long war. Will the West stay the course?
    More than 21 months into the biggest conflict in Europe since World War Two, fighting rages with no end in sight
    Maria Andreeva, whose husband was mobilised in October 2022 to join the Russian armed forces involved in a military campaign in Ukraine, poses for a picture in front of the headquarters of State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in central Moscow, Russia, Nov 30, 2023.
    Some Russian women demand their men’s return from Ukraine front
    The growing movement is demanding the return of their husbands, sons and brothers who were mobilised after a decree by Putin last year
    A general view shows Kubura fishing port on Yonaguni island, Japan's westernmost inhabited island in Okinawa prefecture, Japan November 10, 2023.
    Japan's frontier islanders decry lack of plan to aid Taiwanese fleeing attack
    Concerned about the potential for conflict, Japan has embarked on its biggest defence build-up since World War Two
    Police officers inspect a postal distribution centre of Nova Post company hit by Russian missiles, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Korotych, outside of Kharkiv, Ukraine Oct 22, 2023. REUTERS/Sofiia Gatilova Acquire Licensing Rights
    6 killed in missile attack on Kharkiv postal centre
    Oleh Synehubov, the governor of the broader Kharkiv region, said several of the injured were in serious condition in hospital

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron