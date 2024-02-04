Russia says death toll in Ukraine shelling of Lysychansk rises to 28

The death toll from what Russia said was a Ukrainian attack on Lysychansk - a city in the Moscow-controlled Ukrainian region of Luhansk - has risen to 28, including a child, Russia's emergencies ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry said 10 people were rescued from under the rubble following what it said was a Ukrainian attack on a building housing a bakery in Lysychansk.

"The search and rescue operation continues," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Russian-controlled Luhansk Information Centre said on its Telegram the shelling by US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) occurred on Saturday afternoon.