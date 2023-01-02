Dozens of Russian recruits killed by Ukrainian strike in Donetsk region

Dozens of Russian recruits were killed in a Ukrainian New Year's Eve attack on their quarters in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Donetsk province, a source close to the Russian-appointed leadership said on Monday.

Footage posted online, which Reuters could not immediately verify, showed a building purported to be a vocational college in the mining town of Makiivka reduced to a field of smouldering rubble.

The Donetsk source, who declined to be named, said: "According to my information, there are fewer than 100 killed so far."

Ukraine's defence ministry said as many as 400 Russians had been killed.

"What is being reported is greatly exaggerated. Fifty-eight wounded were brought in overnight, which is a lot for a normal day and not much if you believe the information about hundreds of dead. It was a site for mobilised Russian recruits."