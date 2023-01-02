    বাংলা

    Dozens of Russian recruits killed by Ukrainian strike in Donetsk region

    The Donetsk source, who declined to be named, said he got information that there are fewer than 100 killed so far

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Jan 2023, 12:34 PM
    Updated : 2 Jan 2023, 12:34 PM

    Dozens of Russian recruits were killed in a Ukrainian New Year's Eve attack on their quarters in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Donetsk province, a source close to the Russian-appointed leadership said on Monday.

    Footage posted online, which Reuters could not immediately verify, showed a building purported to be a vocational college in the mining town of Makiivka reduced to a field of smouldering rubble.

    The Donetsk source, who declined to be named, said: "According to my information, there are fewer than 100 killed so far."

    Ukraine's defence ministry said as many as 400 Russians had been killed.

    "What is being reported is greatly exaggerated. Fifty-eight wounded were brought in overnight, which is a lot for a normal day and not much if you believe the information about hundreds of dead. It was a site for mobilised Russian recruits."

    Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield account.

    The Russian Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for a comment. In its daily report on Sunday, it said it had destroyed seven HIMARS rockets fired by Ukrainian forces, including near Makiivka.

    Russia has mobilised since September at least 300,000 soldiers and has been sending them to bolster its faltering military campaign in Ukraine.

    'MASSIVE STRIKE'

    Daniil Bezsonov, a senior Russian-backed regional official in the Moscow-controlled parts of the Donetsk region, said the vocational school had been hit by US-made HIMARS rockets at around midnight, as people in the region would have been celebrating the start of the New Year.

    "There was a massive strike on the vocational school from American MLRS HIMARS," Bezsonov said on the Telegram messaging app. "There were dead and wounded, the exact number is still unknown. The building itself was badly damaged."

    Igor Girkin, a nationalist and former Federal Security Service (FSB) officer who helped Russia annex Crimea in 2014 and then organise pro-Russian militias in eastern Ukraine, said in a Telegram post at 0908 GMT on Monday that "the number of dead and wounded runs into many hundreds".

    Girkin, who has bitterly criticised Russia's military failures in Ukraine, said ammunition had been stored in the same building where the recruits had been accommodated.

    "This is not the only such (extremely dense) deployment of personnel and equipment in the destruction zone [range] of HIMARS missiles," he wrote. "And - yes - this is not the first such case."

    RELATED STORIES
    A high-rise apartment block under construction illuminated in the colours of the Russian flag is seen next to skyscrapers of the Moscow International Business Centre, also known as Moskva-City, in Moscow, Russia, Aug 30, 20222.
    Russia risks causing new-year IT worker flight with remote working law
    Hawkish lawmakers, fearful that more Russian IT professionals could end up working in NATO countries have proposed banning some IT specialists from leaving
    izewell nuclear power station is seen as the sun sets on Sizewell, Suffolk in Britain, December 16, 2017.
    Britain opens nuclear fuel fund
    Britain said on Monday its 75-million-pound ($90.5 million) fund aimed at helping boost domestic production of nuclear fuel for power plants
    A police member stands guard while the border opens as Croatia enters the EU's control-free Schengen area, in Bregana, Croatia, January 1, 2023.
    Historic new year for Croatia as it joins Schengen area
    It becomes the 27th country to join the Schengen area and the 20th to adopt the euro currency
    People gathered next to a Christmas tree to celebrate the New Year eve before a curfew, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in front of the St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine December 31, 2022.
    Bombardment, air raid sirens mark Ukraine's start to the New Year
    Fragments from a missile destroyed by Ukrainian air defence systems damaged a car in the capital's centre, but preliminarily there were no wounded or casualties

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher