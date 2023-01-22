    বাংলা

    Thousands join rightist rally against Spanish government

    Protesters massed in the Plaza de Cibeles, waved Spanish flags, called on Prime Minister Sanchez to resign and shouted out ‘traitor’

    Reuters
    Published : 22 Jan 2023, 06:09 AM
    Updated : 22 Jan 2023, 06:09 AM

    Thousands of people packed into central Madrid on Saturday to protest against the Socialist government and accuse it of undermining the constitution, in a rally backed by rightist parties. 

    Protesters massed in the Plaza de Cibeles in front of City Hall, waved Spanish flags, called on Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to resign and shouted out "traitor". 

    More than 100 groups - including the conservative opposition Popular Party, centre-right Ciudadanos and the far-right Vox - called the rally under the slogan "For Spain, for democracy and the constitution". 

    Speakers attacked the government for a string of policies and decisions, ranging from the release of Catalan independence campaigners to its pacts with regional separatist parties. Around 30,000 people took part, according to local government estimates. 

    Vox leader Santiago Abascal, the only party leader to attend, told the crowd the government had “trampled the constitution by locking up Spaniards,” in a reference to COVID lockdowns. 

    Around 200km (120 miles) away in the northwestern city of Valladolid, Sanchez told a Socialist rally that the protesters in Madrid were defending a "uniform" and therefore "discriminatory" Spain. 

    In June 2021, Sanchez’s government pardoned the nine jailed leaders of Catalonia’s failed 2017 independence bid "in the spirit of dialogue". Its recent decision to replace the crime of sedition with a lesser crime was opposed on the right.

    RELATED STORIES
    People visit an exhibition of Ukrainian military vehicles destroyed during Russia-Ukraine conflict, at the museum "Breakthrough of the Siege of Leningrad" in Kirovsk, Leningrad region, Russia January 21, 2023.
    Latvia, Estonia urge Germany to send tanks to Ukraine
    Russia's invasion of Ukraine raised concerns in the small Baltic states that they could also come under an attack from Moscow
    Plumes of smoke rise from a Russian strike during a 36-hour ceasefire over Orthodox Christmas declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, from the frontline Donbas city of Bakhmut, Ukraine, January 7, 2023. REUTERS
    Russia increases shelling in regions outside Donbas
    Since an aggressive Ukrainian counteroffensive in late August, fighting has concentrated in Donbas, which includes most of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions
    An interior view shows PMC Wagner Centre, which is a project implemented by the businessman and founder of the Wagner private military group Yevgeny Prigozhin, during the official opening of the office block in Saint Petersburg, Russia, November 4, 2022.
    Wagner chief writes to White House over new sanctions
    Last month, the White House said Wagner had taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine
    Credit: Alamy via Reuters Connect
    Former soldier kills 5, including police officer, in ex-Soviet Georgia
    Georgian media identified the shooter as a former Georgian soldier who had served in the country's contingent in Afghanistan

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher