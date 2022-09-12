A nation fit for a king? Scots face new era as independence case looms

In a ceremony dating back centuries, a government official dressed in red ceremonial robes stood on a stone plinth outside St Giles' Cathedral and read the proclamation. He then declared "God Save the King" and the crowd shouted the phrase back.

Connor Beaton, a 26-year-old wearing a t-shirt with the words "another Scotland is possible", had been waiting for this moment. He cupped both his hands around his mouth and began booing as loud as he could.

Other protesters held up signs saying: "Republic Now", and "Our Republic for a Democratic Future". The police arrested one woman after she held up a handwritten sign saying: "Fuck Imperialism. Abolish the monarchy".

In Scotland, the death of Queen Elizabeth has led to a moment of national reflection in a restless country. There is both admiration for the monarchy and those who feel her death marks the closing of a long chapter.